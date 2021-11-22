View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Megachips License Agreement



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) industry, has entered into a multi-year license agreement for the BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.



A multibillion-dollar global fabless semiconductor company based in Japan, MegaChips provides chip solutions that fulfill various requirements, including low power consumption, cost and time to market, while achieving breakthrough functions and performance by fusing knowledge of Large Scale Integrations and applications for problems in device development. By partnering with BrainChip, MegaChips is able to quickly and easily maintain its industry innovator status by supplying solutions and applications that leverage the revolutionary Akida technology to high growth markets such as automotive, IoT, cameras, gaming and industrial robotics.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document