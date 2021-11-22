Media ReleasesBrainChip Holdings

View All BrainChip Holdings News


BrainChip Holdings - Megachips License Agreement

22 Nov 2021 09:22 AM


BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY) a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips and IP, today announced that MegaChips, a pioneer in the Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC) industry, has entered into a multi-year license agreement for the BrainChip Akida™ IP to enhance and grow its technology positioning for next-generation, Edge-based AI solutions.

A multibillion-dollar global fabless semiconductor company based in Japan, MegaChips provides chip solutions that fulfill various requirements, including low power consumption, cost and time to market, while achieving breakthrough functions and performance by fusing knowledge of Large Scale Integrations and applications for problems in device development. By partnering with BrainChip, MegaChips is able to quickly and easily maintain its industry innovator status by supplying solutions and applications that leverage the revolutionary Akida technology to high growth markets such as automotive, IoT, cameras, gaming and industrial robotics. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.