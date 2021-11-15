View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appointment of Sean Hehir as CEO



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips, today announced it has appointed Mr Sean Hehir, a proven technology executive with significant experience in driving explosive revenue growth for the world’s largest technology organizations, as Chief Executive Officer. He will guide the company towards full commercialization of its Akida neuromorphic computing platforms out of the Aliso Viejo office.



Mr Hehir’s track record of organizational development, strategic alliances, and go-to-market programs have driven revenue growth for large technology organizations, including HP, Compaq, and Fusion-io. As a relationship-builder, Mr Hehir has executed programs and partnerships with companies such as Microsoft, Intel, AMD, Oracle, Cisco, SAP, and Accenture. He currently serves as a board member of the Silicon Valley Executive Network and holds a bachelor’s in business from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst plus an MBA from Georgia State University.



In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.16.4 the key terms of Mr Hehir’s employment agreement are as outlined in the appendix to this announcement.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document