BrainChip Holdings - Akida Production Version Testing Completed



• Confirmed that functionality and performance testing of the AKD1000 production chips has been completed

• Latest iteration has been optimized for lower power consumption than the original engineering samples



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BCHPY), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance artificial intelligence technology and the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic AI chips, today confirmed that functionality and performance testing of the AKD1000 production chips has been completed, which showed better performance than the original engineering samples.



As part of the continued development of its Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC), BrainChip tested a production version of its AKD1000 chip with several neural network applications, including object classification, keyword spotting and spiking neural networks. The improved performance and lower power consumption results were achieved through a better layout and some minor design changes to the design, which were recognized after previous testing of earlier engineering samples.



The Akida production chips were manufactured by TSMC in Taiwan in a 28nm process. The chips are now being integrated into complete PCIe and Mini-PCIe boards. These boards and evaluation systems are being shipped to Early Access Customers for further testing and verification to see how they work as part of customers’ products.



