BrainChip Holdings - Two New US Patents Granted



• Patent US 11,157,800 “Neural processor based accelerator system and method”

• Patent US 11,157,798 “Intelligent Autonomous Feature Extraction System Using Two Hardware Spiking Neutral Networks with Spike Timing Dependent Plasticity”

• One further patent expected to be granted soon



Sydney – 27th October 2021: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office (USPTO) has granted two new US patents. The patent grant became official on the USPTO web site at 12:05pm on the 26th of October.



BrainChip CEO and founder Peter van der Made said, “These new patents, incremental to the patent that was granted last week, and the four patents previously granted to BrainChip, represent a significant milestone in protecting our IP and “future proofing” the development of forthcoming generations of Akida neuromorphic AI products. The Akida technology and chip are now protected with seven patents. We intent to increase our patent portfolio significantly over the next few years as we continue to research and expand the horizon of Artificial Intelligence capabilities”.



