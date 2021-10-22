View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Response to ASX Aware Query



Dear Ms Seeto



Brainchip Holdings Limited (‘BRN’): Aware Query



Brainchip Holdings Limited (BRN or Company) refers to your letter of 21 October 2021 and provides the following responses:



1. Does BRN consider the Information to be information that a reasonable person would expect to have a material effect on the price of value of its securities?



No



2. If the answer to question 1 is “no” please advise the basis for that view.



While applications for patent protection are important to the Company as part of its strategy for the protection of its intellectual property. BRN does not consider that the grant of a patent in itself to be materially price sensitive information. Whilst the announcement was marked as market sensitive, this was an administrative error on release.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document