View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - US Patent Granted



• Patent US 11,151,441 “System and Method for Spontaneous Machine Learning and Feature Extraction” is the fifth foundational patent awarded to BrainChip

• IP security remains a strong focus for preserving our global competitive advantage



Sydney – 21 October 2021: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first commercial producer of advanced neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips today announced that the US Patents and Trademarks Office has granted a US patent for spontaneous machine learning and feature extraction.



BrainChip CEO and co-founder Peter van der Made said, “This latest patent is one of five foundational patents we have been granted since 2008 to protect our intellectual property rights and to ensure we maintain our global competitive advantage in the field of neuromorphic artificial intelligence. This patent is intended to protect the unique ability of the Akida chip to learn in real time, rather than being trained with many samples. As the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips (Akida1000), we must maintain our lead over our competitors by ensuring our unique and revolutionary technology is protected and secure.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document