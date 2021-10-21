Media ReleasesBrainChip Holdings

View All BrainChip Holdings News


BrainChip Holdings - Taking Orders of Akida AI

21 Oct 2021 10:36 AM


• Brainchip to begin taking orders of two development kits both including the AKD1000 chip on a mini-PCI board
• Enables customers to begin internal testing and validation of Akida’s high-performance, small, ultra-low power AI chip
• Organizations can purchase an Akida development kit via www.brainchip.com.

Sydney, Australia – 21 October 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced BrainChip will be taking orders of two development kits for its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor, enabling partners, large enterprises, and OEMs to begin internal testing and validation of Akida’s high-performance, small, ultra-low power AI chip. Akida NSoC and intellectual property enable a wide array of edge AI capabilities that include continuous learning and inference.

BrainChip is offering two development kits both including the AKD1000 chip on a mini-PCI board: an X86 Shuttle PC development kit as well as an ARM-based Raspberry Pi development kit. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.