BrainChip Holdings - Taking Orders of Akida AI

• Brainchip to begin taking orders of two development kits both including the AKD1000 chip on a mini-PCI board
• Enables customers to begin internal testing and validation of Akida’s high-performance, small, ultra-low power AI chip
• Organizations can purchase an Akida development kit via www.brainchip.com.
Sydney, Australia – 21 October 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced BrainChip will be taking orders of two development kits for its Akida™ advanced neural networking processor, enabling partners, large enterprises, and OEMs to begin internal testing and validation of Akida’s high-performance, small, ultra-low power AI chip. Akida NSoC and intellectual property enable a wide array of edge AI capabilities that include continuous learning and inference.
BrainChip is offering two development kits both including the AKD1000 chip on a mini-PCI board: an X86 Shuttle PC development kit as well as an ARM-based Raspberry Pi development kit.
