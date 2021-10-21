View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report



• Cash Balance as at 30 September 2021 US$23.9M

• First batch of Akida1000 production chips delivered by Socionext

• Testing and evaluation of chips underway prior to delivery to customers



Sydney, Australia – 21 October 2021 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), the world’s first commercial producer of neuromorphic artificial intelligence chips, today provides the Quarterly Activities Report in conjunction with its Appendix 4C lodged for the quarter ending 30 September 2021.



CEO Statement



CEO Peter van der Made commented, “The September Quarter marked another major milestone for BrainChip. With the delivery of the first batch of production Akida chips from our design partner Socionext, BrainChip is the world’s first commercial producer of a neuromorphic artificial intelligence chip.



