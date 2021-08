View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 4D and 1H21 Financial Report Amendment



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF) attaches an amended Appendix 4D and Financial Report for the Half Year ended on 30 June 2021 which corrects the date in the Directors Declaration on page 21.



This announcement is authorised for release by the BRN Board of Directors.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document