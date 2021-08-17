Media ReleasesBrainChip Holdings

BrainChip Holdings Receives Akida Chips from Socionext America

17 Aug 2021 10:08 AM


BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced it has received the first batch of Akida chips from its manufacturing run from Socionext America (SNA).

The chips were manufactured at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) from a production mask set provided in May 2021. This mask set follows the successful production of engineering samples from the Company’s Multi-Project Wafers (MPW), received in August of 2020, and the subsequent delivery of evaluation boards.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

