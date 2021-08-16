View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Capital Call with LDA



• Company submits notice to LDA Capital to sell 8,750,000 shares

• Available amount remaining under agreement of A$34.2 million

• Remaining commitment under agreement of A$9.2 million



Sydney – 16 August 2021: BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN, OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance AI processor technology today announced that the Company has submitted a capital call notice to LDA Capital Limited and LDA Capital LLC (LDA) to subscribe for up to 8,750,000 shares.



The terms of the Put Option Agreement between the Company and LDA were announced to ASX on 13 August 2020 and 26 October 2020.



