View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), (OTCQX: BRCHF), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that it has retained Integrous Communications (“Integrous”) as its investor relations advisor. Integrous will lead BrainChip’s financial communications and strategic investor relations initiatives.



"From being included in the S&P/ASX 300 to our upgraded listing on the OTCQX® Market, we have seen a tremendous rise in opportunities on the financial side of our business that requires further attention,” said Ken Scarince, CFO of BrainChip. “By retaining an investor relations firm like Integrous, we are able to concentrate on our core competencies of delivering next-generation AI at the Edge solutions. We anticipate our work with Integrous will help attract additional institutional investment while maximizing the returns for our current shareholders.”



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document