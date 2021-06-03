View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Annual General Meeting Presentation Clarification Statement



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN) (Brainchip or the Company) advises that the content of slide 20 of the AGM Presentation released to ASX on 01 June 2021 was conceptual only and was intended to provide shareholders with an indication of the anticipated product mix as the Company’s business develops (moving from primarily modules to chips) and the potential general trajectory of the company (based on the projected growth of the AI chip market per industry sources and forecasts from other companies in the sector). The slide was not intended as a forecast of the Company’s anticipated financial performance and investors should not place any reliance on this information. While Brainchip is moving from an R&D focus towards manufacturing and sale of its products, it is still only in very early stages of revenue generation. There are many known and unknown factors which may impact its ability to grow its revenue as planned and there is no guarantee that it will be successful in achieving its growth objectives.



The Company apologises for any confusion caused to investors and attaches a revised presentation with this slide removed.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



