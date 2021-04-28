View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 4C and Activities Report - Correction



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today provides the following update in conjunction with its Appendix 4C lodged for the quarter ending 31 March 2021.



The Company ended the March quarter with US$20.0M in cash compared to US$19.1M in the prior quarter. Cash inflows included receipts from customers of US$1.12M and proceeds from the exercise of options of US$3.0M related to the LDA Put Option Agreement and employee stock option exercises.



