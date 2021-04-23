View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Simplifies Deep Learning with Launch of MetaTF



BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, introduced MetaTF, a versatile ML framework that allows people working in the convolutional neural network space to quickly and easily move to neuromorphic computing without having to learn anything new, today at Linley Spring Conference 2021.



The MetaTF development environment is an easy-to-use, complete machine learning framework for the creation, training and testing of neural networks, supporting the development of systems for Edge AI on Brainchip’s Akida event domain neural processor. The MetaTF development environment leverages Tensorflow and Keras for industry-standard neural network development and training and includes the Akida Execution Engine (chip simulator), data-to-event converters, and a model zoo of pretrained models. The framework leverages the Python scripting language and its associated tools and libraries, including Jupyter notebooks and NumPy.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



