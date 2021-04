View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Updates Ticker Symbol on OTC to BRCHF; Applies for Upgrade to OTCQX Exchange



BrainChip Holdings Ltd. (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that it is applying to upgrade to the U.S. OTCQX market due to increased interest from U.S. investors.



In addition, its ticker symbol on the OTC Pink will become BRCHF effective at the beginning of trading on Friday, April 16, 2021. The company was previously listed under the symbol AZKLF.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document