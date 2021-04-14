Media ReleasesBrainChip Holdings

View All BrainChip Holdings News


BrainChip Holdings - Volume Production of Akida AI Processor Begins

14 Apr 2021 08:29 AM


BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX:BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, announced today that it has begun volume manufacturing of its Akida™ AKD1000 neuromorphic processor chip for edge AI devices.

The engineering layout for BrainChip’s high-performance, ultra-low power chip was designed in partnership with Socionext, a global developer of advanced SoC solutions. Socionext has released the engineering layout of the production version of the AKD1000 chip to TSMC (Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company; TWSE: 2330, NYSE: TSM), which has begun preparing to manufacture at volume. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document