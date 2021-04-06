View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Enter into a Research Collaboration with Biotome for SARS-CoV-2 antibody detection



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that the Brainchip Research Institute in Perth has entered into a research collaboration with precision immunology company Biotome Pty Ltd. Biotome is developing highly accurate antibody tests for infections.



The Akida neuromorphic processor chip will be used to interpret sensor responses and to find out which responses are the most representative for antibodies that are protective. The objective of the Biotome research project is to create a handheld device that uses nanomaterial-based sensors in combination with the Akida chip that will give accurate results in seconds.



