BrainChip Holdings - Executive Leadership Change



The Board of BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN) (Brainchip or Company) has today mutually agreed with Louis DiNardo that his role as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Brainchip has terminated without cause, effective immediately. Mr DiNardo has served as Managing Director and CEO of the Company since 28 September 2016 and is leaving the Company to pursue other interests.



The Board has appointed Peter van der Made, the current Chief Technology Officer (CTO), co-founder of Brainchip and Executive Director as the interim CEO while a search is completed for a new CEO. Mr van der Made was the CEO of the Company from October 2015 to September 2016. During this interim period he will be supported by the senior management team; Anil Mankar, co founder and Chief Development Officer (CDO), Ken Scarince, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Rob Telson Vice President, Worldwide Sales (VPS).



