BrainChip Holdings - NASA Early Access Program Order



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high-performance AI technology, today announced that the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has ordered the Akida Early Access Evaluation Kit for use by the NASA Shared Service Center (NSSC) at the NASA/Ames Research Center (ARC) at Moffett Field in California. The kit will enable NASA to evaluate the Akida technology for use in programs with a neuromorphic processor that meets spaceflight requirements.



The Akida neuromorphic processor is well suited for spaceflight and aerospace applications. The device is a complete neural processor and does not require an external CPU, memory or Deep Learning Accelerator (DLA). Reducing component count, size and power consumption are paramount concerns in spaceflight and aerospace applications. The level of integration and ultra-low power performance of Akida supports these critical criteria. Additionally, Akida provides incremental learning. With incremental learning, new classifiers can be added to the network without retraining the entire network. The benefit in spaceflight and aerospace applications may be significant as real-time local incremental learning allows continuous operation when new discoveries or circumstances occur.



