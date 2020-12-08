View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip (ASX:BRN) Ships Akida Evaluation Boards

BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today provides the following update on the on the shipment of the Company’s evaluation boards for the Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC).



The Company confirms that shipment of evaluation boards began in November 2020. The evaluation board compliments the Company’s Akida Development Environment (ADE) for Early Access Partners (EAP) that have developed Akida compatible networks. The ADE is a robust development environment that allows potential customers to design a neural network as a Convolutional Neural Network (CNN) and utilize the ADE workflow to convert the network to an Event-Based CNN or develop a native Spiking Neural Network (SNN).



For more information, please refer to the attached PDF.



