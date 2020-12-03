View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Completion of Akida Production Design



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today provides the following update on the development of the Company’s AkidaTM Neuromorphic System-on-Chip. (NSoC).



The Company confirms that the Register-Transfer Level (RTL) design has been completed and transferred to the Company’s manufacturing partner, Socionext America (SNA). SNA will complete the physical design of the device and all related engineering tasks required to transfer the full device files (tape-out) to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for mask creation and wafer fabrication.



