BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 4C and Quarterly Activities Report



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today provides the following update in conjunction with its Form 4C lodged for the quarter ending 30 September 2020.



The Company ended the September quarter with US$12.2M in cash. Subsequent to the quarter the Company increased its cash balance and as of 26 October had a cash balance of US$20.3M.



Cash inflows included proceeds from the Put Option Agreement with LDA Capital as well as the exercise of employee and investor stock options.



