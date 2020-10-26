View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Financial Instrument Amendment



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that the Company has entered into an amendment to the previously announced Put Option Agreement (POA) with LDA Capital LLC.



The Company and LDA Capital have agreed to an amendment of the POA which confirms that BrainChip has fulfilled its obligation under the original agreement and that LDA Capital wishes to remain engaged with the Company for future financial requirements. LDA Capital has chosen to increase available funding to AU$45 million and the Company has agreed to increase its obligation under the agreement to AU$20 million of which AU$11 million has been received by the Company.



