BrainChip Holdings - Quarterly Update Scheduled



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that the Company will provide an update for the quarter ending 30 September 2020 on Tuesday 20 October 2020 at 9:00 a.m. AEST.



The update will include comments on the development of the Company’s AkidaTM Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC), as well as a discussion of the markets, customers and applications served by the Akida device and intellectual property. The Company's Akida NSoC is a complex integrated circuit that includes multiple interfaces, Data-to-Event Converters, a CPU complex, onchip memory and a neuron fabric to implement a complete neural network with no external components required. The specific market focus for the Akida commercialization remains on AI Edge applications for Smart Transportation, Smart Home, Smart Health and Smart Industrial IoT. With a unique ability to process information such a sight, sound, smell, touch and taste in real-time with incremental learning the Akida technology addresses the burgeoning AI Edge market that is forecasted to reach US$50B by 2025 according a Tractica report. Akida provides solutions in a manner that cannot be accomplished with traditional Convolution Neural Networks (CNN) running in an outdated architecture that requires large mathematical computation, external memory and imposes significant latency in system response.



