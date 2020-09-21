View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Announces India Software Development Centre Established



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that the Company has established a Software Development Center in Hyderabad, India. The Akida NSoC is a complex integrated circuit that includes multiple interfaces, Data-to-Event Converters, a CPU complex, on-chip memory and a neuron fabric to implement a complete neural network with no external components required.



The development center will concentrate on software and firmware development to support the AkidaTM Neuromorphic System-on Chip (NSoC). Software for device drivers, the CPU complex and firmware are critical components of an Akida commercial implementation. BrainChip Systems India, Pvt. Ltd. (BCI) is located at 401, Surabhi Dhansi Building, Ameerpet, Hyderabad-Telangana, India. The development center is staffed by five software engineers and local management. The new entity is not expected to add incremental expense to the Company’s historical cash outflows as the staff have served the Company as contracted services providers for several quarters and the Company has provided funds for the facility and cost of equipment.



