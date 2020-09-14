View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Non-Executive Director Appointment - Steele



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that Christa Steele has joined the board of directors of the Company, joining Emmanuel (Manny) Hernandez and Steve Liebeskind as Non-Executive Directors, and Louis DiNardo and Peter van der Made as Executive Directors. Additionally, the Company is pleased to announce that Manny Hernandez will remain as Chair of the Board of Directors and has suspended the search for this role.



Ms. Steele currently serves on the board of directors for OFG Bancorp [NYSE: OFG], Recology, Tanimura & Antle, NACD NorCal and PCBS.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document