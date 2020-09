View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Appendix 3G - Correction



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), today lodges a correction to the Appendix 3G lodged with ASX on 27 August 2020. The correction is required as a result of an administrative error and amends items 4.1 (a) and 4.2 (c) of the Appendix 3G.



