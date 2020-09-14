View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Akida Validation



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, today announced that the Company has validated the Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip (NSoC) design with functional silicon. The Akida NSoC is a complex integrated circuit that includes multiple interfaces, Data to-Event Converters, a CPU complex, on-chip memory and a neuron fabric to implement a complete neural network with no external components required.



The Akida device was produced at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) foundry and utilizes a standard logic 28nm process. The Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) used by the Company in April 2020 in order to accelerate the delivery of the integrated circuit engineering samples, provided packaged and tested devices for internal validation and testing in August 2020. These devices will support the demands of customers participating in the Company’s Early Access Program (EAP).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document