View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings - Cleansing Notice



This notice is provided by Brainchip Holdings Ltd (BRN) for the purposes of Section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Corporations Act).



BRN today issued 4,604,444 fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) as a result of the exercise of options issued pursuant to the terms of the Put Option Agreement (as announced to ASX on 13 August 2020).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document