BrainChip Holdings announces Akida Wafer Fabrication Complete



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology today provides a market update on the advancement of the Company’s groundbreaking Akida Neuromorphic System-on-Chip.



In conjunction with Socionext and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) wafer fabrication of the Akida device has been completed as planned and the Company is moving to complete assembly and test operations. The primary use of the initial devices will be internal evaluation and support of those customers that have signed agreements for the Early Access Program.



