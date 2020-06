View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings (ASX:BRN), Completion of Debt Agreement - Retirement Collateral Shares



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology today announced the conversion of 353,201 Convertilble Notes and therefore the completion of the balance of the Convertible Notes issued in accordance with the Convertible Note Agreement as announced to ASX on 26 June, 2019 and the retirement of associated collateral shares.



