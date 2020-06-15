View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Announces PR Akida Early Access Program



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of Ultra-Low Power, high performance AI technology, today announced an Early Access Program (EAP) for the Akida™ neural processor System-on-Chip (SoC). The EAP has been targeted at specific customers in a diversity of end markets for early adoption of the Akida device.



Since announcing the start of wafer fabrication in April 2020, the demand for evaluation systems, including engineering prototypes, has been significant. In response to this demand, BrainChip has established an EAP for select partners to ensure availability of initial devices and evaluation systems for key applications. Multiple customers have committed to the advanced purchase of evaluation systems for a range of strategic Edge applications including ADAS/AV, Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV), Edge vision systems and factory automation.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



