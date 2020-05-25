View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Announces Akida Evaluation Agreement



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology announced the signing of a joint agreement for evaluation of the Akida neural network System on-Chip (SoC) for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and Autonomous Vehicle (AV) applications with a prominent Tier-1 automotive manufacturer.



BrainChip is manufacturing an advanced neural networking processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that exceeds the capabilities of other neural network devices. This innovative, event-based, neural network processor is inspired by the event-based nature of the human brain. The resulting technology is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities including inference and incremental learning.



