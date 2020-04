View All BrainChip Holdings News

Brainchip Holdings, Quarterly Update and Activities Report



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance edge AI technology, provides the following update for the quarter ending 31 March 2020 to accompany the Company’s Appendix 4C lodged with the ASX on 30 April 2020.



For further information, please download the attached PDF: Download this document