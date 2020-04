View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Inc Receives Loan under U.S. Government CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program



Aliso Viejo, California – 22 April 2020 – BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power, high performance AI technology announced that the Company has received a U.S. Government loan under the CARES Act Paycheck Protection Program in the amount of US$412,000. The proceeds from the loan may be forgiven after 60 days provided that the use of funds supports employee compensation.



