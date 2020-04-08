View All BrainChip Holdings News

Company Announces Wafer Fabrication of the AkidaTM System-on-Chip



Highlights:

• BrainChip and Socionext have delivered the Akida design files to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) for manufacturing

• TSMC Multi-Project Wafer (MPW) and Shuttle reduces the fabrication expenses and provides faster delivery of engineering samples• MPW at TSMC is scheduled to commence on 8 April 2020

• Engineering samples will support the the validation of the Akida Intellectual Property (IP) for ASIC development and hardware designs in conjunction with the Akida Development Environment (ADE) for integration of BrainChip’s IP or device into commercial AI applications.



For more information, please downlaod the attached PDF





Download this document