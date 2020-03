View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip and Socionext Provide a New Low-Power Artificial Intelligence Platform for AI Edge Applications



Highlights:

• Socionext to offer its SynQuacerTM Multi-Core Processor with BrainChip’sAkidaTM SoC

• BrainChip will provide training, technical and customer support

• Companies will jointly identify target end markets and customers



