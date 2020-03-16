View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holdings Ltd Market Update



BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance AI technology, is providing an update regarding BrainChip’s operational readiness to deal with the global spread of the coronavirus (Covid-19), in response to numerous investor enquiries.



BrainChip management has been monitoring developments related to the coronavirus. In addition to information provided by major news outlets, we are considering information put out by the U.S. Government via the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO). BrainChip’s management is committed to observing best practices and protect the health of its employees, customer engagements, address supply chain concerns and to ensure the continued advancement of the Akida chip development. While the impact on customer dialogue is considerable, we are attempting to mitigate the impact with conference calls and video conferences.



