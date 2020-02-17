View All BrainChip Holdings News

BRN receives US export approval



Highlights:

• BrainChip has officially received an EAR99 classification for its Akida™ Neuromorphic

System-on-Chip (NSoC), Akida Software Development Environment (ADE) and related technologies from the U.S. Government

• U.S. Department of Commerce Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) also established

“Akida” as not being classified as identified technology for the purposes of the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS), which could otherwise limit investment

• BIS ruling now authorizes BrainChip to export its AI technologies, without additional U.S. government license, to non-restricted customers, including to high-growth customers in countries such as Japan, Korea, China and Taiwan



