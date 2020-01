View All BrainChip Holdings News

BrainChip Holding Ltd Announces Changes in Board of Directors and First Innovation and Research Center



Highlights:

• Peter AJ van der Made joins the board of directors as an Executive Director

• Adam Osseiran steps down from the board of directors as a Non-Executive Director

• Company initiates a search for a new Chairman of the board of directors

• Company will establish its first Innovation and Research Center



For your information, please download the attached PDF



Download this document