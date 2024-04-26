BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 March 2024

View All BluGlass Limited News

Highlights Signed MoU with Applied Energetics to develop advanced systems for next generation national security and commercial applications

Released new gallium nitride DFB performance data as part of development progress with the US Department of Defense‘s Microelectronics Commons

Raised $10.17 million in well supported Placement and SPP (SPP funds received subsequent to end of quarter) to speed and scale visible laser delivery to fulfil new and existing contracts

Hosted expert roundtable session on the growing role of lasers in defence and national security sectors Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2024 (Q3 FY24).



