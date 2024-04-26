BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 March 2024

Highlights
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2024 (Q3 FY24).
Signed MoU with Applied Energetics to develop advanced systems for next generation national security and commercial applications
Released new gallium nitride DFB performance data as part of development progress with the US Department of Defense‘s Microelectronics Commons
Raised $10.17 million in well supported Placement and SPP (SPP funds received subsequent to end of quarter) to speed and scale visible laser delivery to fulfil new and existing contracts
Hosted expert roundtable session on the growing role of lasers in defence and national security sectors
