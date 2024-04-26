Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

View All BluGlass Limited News


BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 March 2024

26 Apr 2024 09:32 AM


Highlights

  • Signed MoU with Applied Energetics to develop advanced systems for next generation national security and commercial applications
  • Released new gallium nitride DFB performance data as part of development progress with the US Department of Defense‘s Microelectronics Commons
  • Raised $10.17 million in well supported Placement and SPP (SPP funds received subsequent to end of quarter) to speed and scale visible laser delivery to fulfil new and existing contracts
  • Hosted expert roundtable session on the growing role of lasers in defence and national security sectors 
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 31 March 2024 (Q3 FY24).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?