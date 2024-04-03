View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass completes SPP - raises $5.87 million



Highlights BluGlass has closed its Share Purchase Plan, raising a further $5.87 million

Funds will be used to scale and speed delivery of BluGlass’ visible lasers, additional fab equipment, and working capital

Allotment of shares expected to occur on 3 April 2024

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has closed its Share Purchase Plan (SPP), raising $5.87 million before costs. The SPP enabled eligible shareholders to subscribe for up to $100,000 of new BluGlass shares at $0.037 per share, with (subject to shareholder approval) one free attaching option. Options are exercisable at $0.046 and expire on 28 February 2025. Every attaching option exercised will include an additional piggyback option, exercisable at $0.06 and expiring 28 February 2027. The SPP followed a strongly supported $4.3 million placement to institutional and sophisticated investors on the same terms, raising a total of $10.17 million.



