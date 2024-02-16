View All BluGlass Limited News

BLG signs MOU with photonics innovator Applied Energetics



Highlights Collaboration combines complementary high-performance solutions and expertise across a wide range of emerging technologies

BluGlass and Applied Energetics intend to cooperate to develop innovative solutions critical to national security and commercial applications

BluGlass will seek to leverage its unique GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics’ advanced systems to collaborate on next-generation national security, aviation, and commercial applications

Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading advanced defence and dual-use photonics company, Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG). The two companies will collaborate on next-generation military and commercial applications, leveraging BluGlass’ highperformance GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics’ advanced systems development.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



