BLG signs MOU with photonics innovator Applied Energetics

Highlights
-
Collaboration combines complementary high-performance solutions and expertise across a wide range of emerging technologies
-
BluGlass and Applied Energetics intend to cooperate to develop innovative solutions critical to national security and commercial applications
-
BluGlass will seek to leverage its unique GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics’ advanced systems to collaborate on next-generation national security, aviation, and commercial applications
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with leading advanced defence and dual-use photonics company, Applied Energetics (OTCQB: AERG). The two companies will collaborate on next-generation military and commercial applications, leveraging BluGlass’ highperformance GaN distributed feedback (DFB) lasers in Applied Energetics’ advanced systems development.
