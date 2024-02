View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass secures $4.3 million to fund growth - launches SPP Offer



Highlights



- BluGlass has raised $4.3 million via a Placement to institutional and sophisticated investors

- SPP Offer to raise up to $9.0 million

--- allows existing shareholders to participate on the same terms

- Funds will be used to scale product delivery to fulfil new and existing contracts, additional fab equipment, and working capital



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document