Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

View All BluGlass Limited News


BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 December 2023

31 Jan 2024 04:11 PM


Highlights

-- Signed A$2.6 million contract with North Carolina State University (NCSU) for laser development activity, as part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub
-- Acquired contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry and completed vertical integration at BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab
-- Continued to grow customer engagement, and secured first purchase order of prototype gallium nitride Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers
-- Received $7.3 million R&D Tax Rebate

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Subscribe to our Daily Newsletter?

Would you like to receive our daily news to your inbox?