BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 31 December 2023



Highlights



-- Signed A$2.6 million contract with North Carolina State University (NCSU) for laser development activity, as part of the Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub

-- Acquired contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry and completed vertical integration at BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab

-- Continued to grow customer engagement, and secured first purchase order of prototype gallium nitride Distributed Feedback (DFB) lasers

-- Received $7.3 million R&D Tax Rebate



