View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass completes GaNWorks acquisition - commences operations



Highlights



-- Wafer processing equipment acquired from GaNWorks Foundry is now installed, commissioned and meeting operational benchmarks in BluGlass’ Silicon Valley production facility

-- Wafer fab vertical integration now complete; ongoing process improvements across the manufacturing supply chain



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has completed its acquisition of contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry, Inc., following the successful installation and validation of core gallium nitride (GaN) wafer processing equipment at the Company’s laser production fab in Silicon Valley.



Testing has confirmed the n-side wafer metalisation, wafer thinning, and bar cleave equipment is meeting GaNWorks’ operational benchmarks in-house. Product validation of new GaN lasers made at BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab is also underway.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document