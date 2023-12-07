BluGlass acquires GaNWorks Foundry

Highlights
o In-sourcing these final steps of the manufacturing supply chain scales BluGlass’ commercial operations, fast-tracks development timelines, and increases production capability
BluGlass has acquired contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. to complete vertical integration of its Silicon Valley fab
Under the agreement, BluGlass has acquired core GaN wafer processing capabilities from GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. to be installed at BluGlass
o Further reduces manufacturing complexity and wafer production costs
o The cash component is being funded by the receipt of the Company’s $7.3M R&D rebate
The US$800,000 acquisition comprises US$120,000 cash and US$680,000 in new BluGlass shares
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has reached an agreement to acquire its commercial contract manufacturing partner, GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. (GaNWorks), for US$800,000. Under the agreement, BluGlass will acquire core gallium nitride (GaN) wafer processing equipment and processes from
GaNWorks, completing vertical integration of its Silicon Valley laser fabrication facility (the Fab).
For more information, download the attached PDF.
