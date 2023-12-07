View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass acquires GaNWorks Foundry



Highlights BluGlass has acquired contract manufacturer GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. to complete vertical integration of its Silicon Valley fab

Under the agreement, BluGlass has acquired core GaN wafer processing capabilities from GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. to be installed at BluGlass o In-sourcing these final steps of the manufacturing supply chain scales BluGlass’ commercial operations, fast-tracks development timelines, and increases production capability

o Further reduces manufacturing complexity and wafer production costs The US$800,000 acquisition comprises US$120,000 cash and US$680,000 in new BluGlass shares o The cash component is being funded by the receipt of the Company’s $7.3M R&D rebate



Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) has reached an agreement to acquire its commercial contract manufacturing partner, GaNWorks Foundry, Inc. (GaNWorks), for US$800,000. Under the agreement, BluGlass will acquire core gallium nitride (GaN) wafer processing equipment and processes from

GaNWorks, completing vertical integration of its Silicon Valley laser fabrication facility (the Fab).



