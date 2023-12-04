View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - Microelectronics Commons contract with CLAWS Hub lead NCSU



Highlights



-- BluGlass has signed a US$1.775M (AU$2.6M) contract with North Carolina State University (NCSU) for laser development activity in FY24

---- The contract is part of the US$39.4M Commercial Leap Ahead for Wide Bandgap Semiconductors (CLAWS) Hub, led by NCSU

---- It is in support of an award for year one under the US Department of Defense’s US$2B Microelectronics Commons program which has been appropriated for a total of five years.

-- As a member of the CLAWS Hub, BluGlass is an approved commercial manufacturing supplier of photonic gallium nitride (GaN) lasers



