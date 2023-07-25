View All BluGlass Limited News

BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2023



Highlights



Showcased enhanced gallium nitride lasers and a new ultra-violet 397nm alpha product at Laser World of Photonics

Secured new GaN laser orders for testing in quantum sensing and surgical applications

Vertical integration nearing completion with downstream processes from four contract manufacturers transferred to BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab

Demonstrated significant improvements to its GaN Distributed Feedback Lasers Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2023 (Q4 FY23).



