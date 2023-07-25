Media ReleasesBluGlass Limited

BluGlass - App 4C Qtr Ended 30 June 2023

25 Jul 2023 09:41 AM


Highlights

  • Showcased enhanced gallium nitride lasers and a new ultra-violet 397nm alpha product at Laser World of Photonics
  • Secured new GaN laser orders for testing in quantum sensing and surgical applications
  • Vertical integration nearing completion with downstream processes from four contract manufacturers transferred to BluGlass’ Silicon Valley fab
  • Demonstrated significant improvements to its GaN Distributed Feedback Lasers
Global semiconductor developer BluGlass Limited (ASX: BLG) provides the following update and Appendix 4C Quarterly Report for the three months ended 30 June 2023 (Q4 FY23).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

